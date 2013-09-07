Here's What A Fancy Billionaire's Camp Looks Like At Burning Man [PHOTOS]

Part of the Burning Man experience is roughing it.

The 61,000 people who attended this year’s Burning Man Festival all stayed in tents, yurts, RVs — or didn’t sleep at all.

But some “camps” — as the clusters of tents and RVs are called — are nicer than others.

For example, I went to Burning Man and stayed in this small, smelly RV:

Others stayed in tents like this:

But not all accommodations are so … dusty.

I invited myself visited the camp of one billionaire, who hosts an annual “fancy camp” for friends at “The Burn.”

This was the dining room where the camp gathered for meals. It is by far the nicest set-up I saw throughout the festival.

The food was prepared by a staff of caterers (!) who have an entire truck devoted to meal prep. The meals are then served buffet-style in a separate tent.

There was sea bass, risotto, and fresh veggies!

Heirloom tomatoes and burrata cheese drizzled with balsamic vinegar!

Chocolate mousse for dessert — and there was even a vegan option!

Meanwhile, I was eating whatever food I could scavenge, like fried chicken from this guy:

But not in the billionaire camp! In fancy camp, you have everything you need — head lamps, dust masks, even Q-Tips — organised in shelves with labels!

There was a bar that served cosmopolitan cocktails from a cooler:

Even the trash was clean and organised:

This is what trash looked like in other camps:

But at billionaire camp, you get pool tables!

And a custom-built stage with a rock band flown in to perform — because this billionaire doesn’t like typical Burning Man house music, but he loves rock ‘n roll:

