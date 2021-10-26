Democrats are set to unveil a new billionaire’s tax and some of the wealthiest Americans are glad. Here are some of the ultrawealthy who want higher taxes.

‘Shark Tank’ star Mark Cuban Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

In 2020, Bill Gates’ New Year’s resolution was to get the federal government to raise taxes on the ultrawealthy – including himself. Now, that wish might come true, as Democrats eye higher taxes on America’s billionaires.

“We’ve updated our tax system before to keep up with changing times, and we need to do it again, starting with raising taxes on people like me,” Gates wrote on his blog at the time.

That’s exactly what Democrats are planning to propose this week. A plan authored by Sen. Ron Wyden would target the unrealized gains – value that assets like stock accrue – of billionaires every year. It’s not quite an outright wealth tax, but it comes close. And it would pay for the social safety net bill Democrats hope to vote on this week that includes expansions to healthcare and childcare for Americans.

While Elon Musk ripped the plan on Twitter, other billionaires from Warren Buffett to George Soros have proposed a wealth tax as a way to combat America’s growing wealth gap and fund healthcare and education initiatives. In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, a group of 18 ultrawealthy Americans, including Abigail Disney and members of the Pritzker and Gund families, published an open letter asking presidential candidates to support a moderate wealth tax.

Politicians, too, rolled out proposals on this front: A wealth tax like the one proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren would make ultrawealthy Americans pay the federal government a small percentage of their net worth each year. Bernie Sanders unveiled a wealth-tax plan that is even more aggressive than Warren’s.

Inequality exacerbated by the pandemic has more strenuously renewed calls for a wealth tax, as America’s billionaires added $US2.1 ($AU3) trillion to their fortunes as millions dealt with with pandemic-induced unemployment and poverty. Mounting inequality isn’t a new issue: In 2018, income inequality in the US reached its highest level in more than half a century. The ultrawealthy actually paid a smaller portion of their income in taxes than average Americans in 2018, an analysis of tax data by the University of California at Berkeley’s Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman found.

While the idea of using a wealth tax to solve America’s inequality problem has gained traction in recent years, proposals have been hampered by questions over the effectiveness and the constitutionality of such a tax, Business Insider previously reported.

Keep reading to learn more about some of the most high-profile billionaires and multimillionaires who have publicly supported raising taxes on the 1%, listed in chronological order.