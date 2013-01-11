The Daughter Of China's Richest Man Can't Snag A Boyfriend

Photo: Weibo screenshot via SCMP

Zong Qinghou, the chairman of the Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co, is by most estimates the richest man in China and has a particularly inspiring rags-to-riches story — even today Zong, said to be worth $21.6 billion, reportedly spends just $20 a day.But Zong’s success hasn’t had entirely positive for his daughter, the 30-year-old Zong Fuli. In an interview with Chinese magazine Fuzhou News, the younger Zong revealed she’d never had a boyfriend.



The South China Morning Post reports that the revelation has led to outpourings of advice online:

“Zong should give away all his money to poor children in rural villages so his daughter can find Mr Right,” said one blogger on Sina Weibo, one of China’s Twitter-like services.

“Fake a new identity and get a low-key job,” suggested another Weibo user. “Then you will find true love.”

“Forget about men,” advised another Weibo user, “they will all go after your money.”

Zong, who was educated in the US, is widely expected to take over her father’s multi-billion dollar empire when he retires.

So far there has been no indication that the elder Zong will follow in the footsteps of a Hong Kong real estate magnate and offer a $65 million reward for anyone who marries his daughter.

