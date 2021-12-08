A billionaire who just blasted into space shared footage of his training, which included lying upside down and spinning on a chair

Yusaku Maezawa during his space-suit check shortly before the launch to the International Space Station at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa launched into space on Wednesday to visit the ISS for 12 days.

He shared footage of his training, including videos of him in zero-gravity and playing badminton.

One video showed him in a spinning chair, which he said “almost feels like torture.”

The Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa blasted into space for a 12-day trip on Wednesday.

Maezawa is visiting the International Space Station, and took off in a Russian Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan.

Before his trip, Maezawa shared videos of what he called his “unusual training in Russia” on Twitter, which included spinning fast on a chair and playing badminton:

He said that spinning in the chair was “almost feels like torture.”

He also shared a training video of him bouncing on a trampoline:

Maezawa tweeted a video of him “experiencing zero-gravity for the first time.” It showed him doing flips, being spun around, and opening a bottle of water.

He also shared photos of him lying upside down on a bed to prepare:

Maezawa is also scheduled to visit the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in 2023.