15 Awesome Women Who Outshine Their Billionaire Partners

These billionaire wives and girlfriends are no bimbos.Despite having access to all the money in the world, these women write novels, start companies, edit magazines and practice law.
In addition to their brains and entrepreneurship, many also happen to be gorgeous.
From the talented and beautiful Dasha Zhukova to the inquisitive and stylish Princess Ameera of Saudi Arabia, it’s no wonder billionaires wanted to date these incredible women.
Dasha Zhukova is dating oligarch and billionaire Roman Abramovich, one of the richest men in the world.
Why she's awesome: The gorgeous Dasha is an entrepreneur, magazine editor and fashion designer. She's opened a contemporary art museum and her fashion label recently announced a collaboration with Urban Outfitters.
Stephanie Seymour is married to billionaire Peter Brant. They recently reconciled after a rough patch a couple years ago.
Why she's awesome: Seymour is a former supermodel who has appeared on the cover of Vogue and in many Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues. She's also appeared on television and movies.
Salma Hayek is married to Francois-Henri Pinault, the billionaire who runs Gucci, among other brands.
Why she's awesome: Hayek has an Oscar nomination for the film Frieda and is starring in the recently-released Savages with Blake Lively. She also does philanthropy through UNICEF, helping raise awareness for child vaccines.
Queen Noor of Jordan, widow of King Hussein, is dating telecom giant Carlos Slim Helu. He's the richest man in the world.
Why she's awesome: Princeton-educated Noor has devoted her life to educating the world on Islam and Arab relations. She's also published two books and served as an ambassador to the United Nations.
Why she's awesome: Nita is co-owner of the Mumbai Indians cricket team and is actively involved in fundraising for the blind, education and disaster relief.
Why she's awesome: Besides her stunning good looks, Sampaio is a lawyer who does social work to benefit her home country of Brazil.
Why she's awesome: Anne is a biotech analyst with degrees from Stanford and Yale. She cofounded 23andMe, a service that provides rapid genetic testing.
Why she's awesome: Mackenzie is a best-selling novelist who won the National Book Award for The Testing of Luther Albright. She has a degree from Princeton, and she and Jeff recently donated $15 million to the school's neuroscience program.
Why she's awesome: Irina is the head trainer for the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team. She's also known for her fashion sense and taste in art.
Why she's awesome: Al Waleed told Forbes that Ameera doesn't wear the elaborate jewelry available to her, preferring simpler pieces. She's furthering her education and has American professors teach her and other women classes in the royal compound.
Why she's awesome: Priscilla recently got her degree in medicine and plans to be a pediatrician. Despite being married to one of the world's richest men, she had a low-key wedding with Zuckerberg and picked out an off-the-rack dress.
Why she's awesome: Susan is an elite-level athlete who has competed in the Iron Man triathlons. She's also the chairwoman of the fashion label Phi, which has appeared in Vogue.
While she's awesome: Deng used to run one of Murdoch's television channels in China. She also serves on the board for New York's Fund For Public Schools.
Why she's awesome: Anne has a Harvard MBA and has worked at Goldman Sachs. She founded Aragon Global, a $160 million asset hedge fund.
Why she's awesome: In addition to her model-worthy looks, Southworth is a doctoral student at Stanford. She's done medical work in South Africa and has also studied at Oxford and the University of Pennsylvania.
