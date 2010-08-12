Wilbur Ross Sends A Message To Bill Ackman Through The NYPost: It's ON

Showdown in the real estate industry: billionaire investor Wilbur Ross effectively told Bill Ackman, it’s on, today through the NYPost.



Ross said he won’t back down from a potential deal on real estate complex Stuyvesant Town in Manhattan just because hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is attempting to take it over.

Ackman announced this week that he had acquired a big chunk of the property’s second mortgage through a joint venture with Winthrop Realty Trust, thus putting him in a position where he could become the owner before Ross, who has apparently been interested in the debt-ridden estate since real-estate developer Tishman Speyer had defaulted in January.

He says he was just waiting for the right time. Then Ackman entered the picture.

Undeterred, Ross is pressing on. He apparently wrote and email to the NYPost saying, “There will be many more twists and turns before this is resolved.”

An auction for the property is planned for August 25th. The countdown has started.

