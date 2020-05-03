Billionaire Warren Buffett hasn't had a haircut or worn a tie in 7 weeks, he revealed at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Warren Buffett has been sticking to sweatsuits during the coronavirus outbreak, he revealed during Berkshire Hathaway’s virtual annual meeting on Saturday.

“It’s been seven weeks since I’ve had a haircut,” the 89-year-old billionaire and Berkshire CEO said.

“It’s been more than seven weeks since I put on a tie or anything,” Buffett added. “Just a question of which sweatsuit I wear.”

Buffett made the comments while discussing how people’s behaviour could change following the pandemic, potentially hurting the “big four” airlines that Berkshire recently sold its stakes in.

The 89-year-old has likely been avoiding a trip to the barbers and other non-essential social contact to avoid catching the potentially lethal virus.

He joked in March that he was “drinking a little more Coca-Cola” during the pandemic, as the soda “seems to have warded off everything else in life.”

Buffett made his latest comments while discussing Berkshire’s exit from its positions in the “big four” US airlines. The conglomerate sold $US6.1 billion in stock on a net basis in April, which Buffett attributed to dumping airline stocks.

He suggested that people might fly less in the coming years out of fear of catching the virus, or cut back on travel after realising the ease of working from home. Fewer passengers could force the airlines to drop prices, widening their losses due to the coronavirus.



