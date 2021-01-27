Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn just listed his Beverly Hills estate for $110 million — more than double what he paid for it 6 years ago. Look inside.

Jim Bartsch Wynn’s mansion includes several bedrooms for staff and a security team.

Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn just put his Beverly Hills estate on the market for $US110 million.

That’s more than double the $US47.85 million he paid for the property in 2015.

Wynn resigned as CEO and chairman of Wynn Resorts in 2018 after he was accused of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.

Steve Wynn, the billionaire cofounder and former chairman of casino operator Wynn Resorts, has listed his Beverly Hills estate for $US110 million, Jack Flemming reported for The Los Angeles Times.

Wynn, who resigned as CEO and chairman of Wynn Resorts in February 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct, bought the property in 2015 for $US47.85 million. The previous owner was Maurice Marciano, the cofounder of Guess jeans. Wynn has denied the accusations against him.

The casino mogul’s 2.7-acre estate includes a mansion that spans more than 27,000 square feet, a professional tennis court, a swimming pool, and a pool house. Wynn bought the estate as an investment property and “completely renovated” it, adding approximately 10,000 square feet, listing agent Leonard Rabinowitz of Hilton & Hyland told Insider.

Rick Hilton and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland also hold the listing.

Look inside Wynn’s Beverly Hills estate.

Steve Wynn.

Wynn’s estate sprawls over 2.7 acres in upscale Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

The 27,000-square-foot mansion, which has 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, was designed by architect William Hablinski in a modern Mediterranean style.

The home is accessed via a private gate on a private cul-de-sac, according to the listing.

Wynn’s mansion features a living area that’s reminiscent of one of his Las Vegas hotels.

Wynn lives in Palm Beach, Florida, and bought the Beverly Hills property as an investment with the intention of selling it, listing agent Leonard Rabinowitz told Insider.

Wynn renovated the property after buying it, adding approximately 10,000 square feet to the home, Rabinowitz said.

While listing photos don’t show the bedrooms, the house has a master suite that includes an office area, according to the listing.

There are also four en-suite guest bedrooms, three bedrooms for staff, and two bedrooms for a security team.

The formal dining room includes a fireplace and opens up to an outdoor space.

The gym has more than 17 pieces of equipment, per the listing.

The spacious media room has plenty of seating.

There’s also a wine room.

The estate’s grounds were designed by landscape architect Robert Truskowski.

The grounds include a professional tennis court with an adjacent air-conditioned seating house and kitchenette.

Wynn’s home would rank among the priciest ever sold in Beverly Hills if it sells at its asking price. The current record is held by Jeff Bezos’ 2020 purchase of a massive Beverly Hills compound for $US165 million.

In February 2020, the Amazon CEO bought the Warner Estate that was designed for Warner Bros. executive Jack Warner in the 1930s and was previously owned by media mogul David Geffen. His purchase broke the record for the most expensive home ever sold in California.

