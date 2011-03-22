Billionaire Owner Stephen Ross Thinks NFL Players Feel "Entitlement" And Blames Unions For Everything

Photo: AP Images

Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, thinks he’s figured out what’s wrong with American business: Unions.”The unions have kind of exceeded their bounds, if you know what I mean, in just about every aspect of life,” Ross told South Florida reporters during his lunch break at the NFL owners’ annual meetings. “Every single industry that is union dominated, those companies are in trouble. You look at every state and city government, they’re all bankrupt. … There’s a reason why there’s a lot of anti-union sentiment in the country today.”



There’s also a lot of anti-union sentiment at the NFL office, which is why the next football season is jeopardy. And yep, it’s the union’s fault.

“Other unions, we’re talking about wages up to $50-60 an hour,” Ross said. “Here you’re talking about players making $2 million-plus a year. Big difference. There’s a bigger sense of entitlement when you’re making a huge amount of money.”

And who would know better than Ross? The self-made real estate mogul is worth $3.1 billion. Only 361 people on the entire planet have amounts of money that are huger than his, according to Forbes. (None of them play NFL football, by the way.)

Yet, that won’t stop Ross from complaining about “a system that was broke, and it made no sense.” That also didn’t stop him from spending more than $1 billion of his own money to become a part of that broken system in 2009 — three years after the last “broken” CBA was signed (and a year after the other owners opted out of it.)

