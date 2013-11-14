THE BILLIONAIRES' SOCIAL CALENDAR: Here's Where To Find The World's Super Rich In 2014

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Click the graphic to dive right into the billionaires’ social calendar

Billionaires move in tight social circles.

After all, they often become close acquaintances after frequenting the same invitation-only events year after year.

As part of its recent Billionaire Census, Wealth-X, an international wealth management firm, put together a “Billionaire Social Calendar” that lists the most important parties, sporting events, and conferences for the global elite.

From star-studded Wimbledon in London to the tech- and business-savvy Davos conference in Switzerland, keep reading to see where you can rub shoulders with the beautiful, powerful, and insanely rich in 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.