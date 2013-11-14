THE BILLIONAIRES' SOCIAL CALENDAR: Here's Where To Find The World's Super Rich In 2014

Billionaires move in tight social circles.
After all, they often become close acquaintances after frequenting the same invitation-only events year after year.
As part of its recent Billionaire Census, Wealth-X, an international wealth management firm, put together a “Billionaire Social Calendar” that lists the most important parties, sporting events, and conferences for the global elite.
From star-studded Wimbledon in London to the tech- and business-savvy Davos conference in Switzerland, keep reading to see where you can rub shoulders with the beautiful, powerful, and insanely rich in 2014.
January 22-25th, 2014
What It Is: Geneva-based nonprofit World Economic Forum hosts an annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland to discuss global topics in an effort to improve the state of our world. Next year's theme will be 'The Reshaping of the World: Consequences for Society, Politics and Business.'
Who Goes: Over 2,500 public officials, royalty, CEOs, academics, and media people, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair, movie star Charlize Theron, and Business Insider's Henry Blodget, to name just a few.
Where They Stay: Hotel Belvédère or Hotel Seehof, where events, meetings, and parties are typically held throughout the event.
February 7-23rd, 2014
What It Is: The 2014 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Sochi, Russia, featuring 14 different winter sport disciplines including Alpine skiing, figure skating, and ice hockey.
Who Goes: In addition to famous professional athletes like Lolo Jones and Lindsey Vonn , the Winter Olympics are frequented by royals, celebrities, and public officials from various countries.
Where They Stay: The 5-star luxury boutique hotel Grand Hotel and Spa Rodina with rooms designed by the court decorators of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.
March 29th, 2014
What It Is: The Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai is considered the wealthiest horse race in the world, with a prize of $US10 million to the winning horse and rider.
Who Goes: Past events have been chock full of UAE royals and officials, including Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Where They Stay: At the Meydan Racecourse's luxury hotel, which offers direct access to the racecourse, as well as restaurants, lounges, and private suites that overlook the action.
April 7-13th, 2014
What It Is: This year will be the 78th edition of the U.S. Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, the first of golf's four major championships held throughout the year.
Who Goes: In addition to famous pro golfers like Tiger Woods and sexy Adam Scott, big names like Condoleezza Rice, Lindsey Vonn, and model Paulina Gretzky were in attendance this year.
Where They Stay: The historic Partridge Inn, known for its leafy terrace, excellent restaurant, and scenic views of the golf course.
May 14-25th, 2014
What It Is: The annual invitation-only film festival in Cannes attracts the world's most beautiful and wealthy people to preview new films from around the world.
Who Goes: Everyone from movie stars and directors to wealthy Arab royals. This year, attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg, and model Cara Delevingne.
Where They Stay: The Art Deco and luxurious Hotel Martinez or the classic Carlton Cannes, now owned by InterContinental. Or look for them on their own customised yachts.
May 22-25th, 2014
What It Is: Considered one of the world's most prestigious car races, the Monaco Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race that takes place annually on the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, and was first held in 1929.
Who Goes: The Grand Prix becomes a billionaire's playground with celebs and royals soaking up the Monaco sun. This year, Cameron Diaz, George Lucas, and Prince Albert II of Monaco all made appearances.
Where They Stay: You'll find celebs, models, and royals at the exclusive and expensive Hotel De Paris in Monte Carlo, which has elevated views of the race from a viewing balcony.
June 19-22nd, 2014
What It Is: Art Basel is an annual Modern and contemporary art festival that takes places in Basel, with satellite events in Miami Beach and Hong Kong.
Who Goes: The original show in Europe features work from over 300 galleries and showcases famous artists like Jeff Koons. It draws tens of thousands of visitors a year, as well as big-time gallerists and collectors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Roman Abramovich.
Where They Stay: The Grand Hotel Trois Rois where Elizabeth II and Picasso both famously stayed, with views of the Rhine river.
June 23rd -- July 6th, 2014
What It Is: The oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The world's best players go head-to-head on grass courts in London from late June to early July, and the event culminates with the Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles Final in July.
Who Goes: Wimbledon's grandstands are a who's-who of royals and billionaires. This year, Bradley Cooper, Victoria Beckham, British prime minister David Cameron, and sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton were just some of the famous spectators.
Where They Stay: Check in at the Wyndham Grand London Chelsea Harbour, the 5-star luxury all-suite hotel with views of the marina.
August 4-10th, 2014
What It Is: The annual golf tournament is one of four major championships in professional golf that takes place at a different golf club every year. In 2014, the PGA Championships will take place at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Who Goes: Golf's top pros like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are commonly supported by their significant others, like model Paulina Gretzky and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, respectively.
Where They Stay: The Brown Hotel is a five-star, historic hotel in Louisville that has privately keyed floors with the finest rooms with their own private lounges and concierge. More modern accommodations can be found at the stylish boutique 21C Museum Hotel.
October 16-19th, 2014
What It Is: One of the world's leading art fairs, the Frieze Art Fair takes place every October in London's Regent's Park. It features more than 170 contemporary galleries as well as specially commissioned artists' projects.
Who Goes: Not only is Frieze a great way to see contemporary art, but it's the perfect place to be seen at an artsy after-party. Expect to see famous faces like Picasso's granddaughter Diana Picasso, singer Florence Welch, and model Kate Moss.
Where They Stay: There are plenty of posh places to rest one's head in London, including Claridge's, one of the most iconic five-star hotels in the world.
November 4th, 2014
What It Is: The Melbourne Cup is Australia's major thoroughbred horse race, also known as 'the race that stops a nation.' It takes place on the first Tuesday in November at 3 PM sharp. In 2013, the winner won $6.5 million in prize money.
Who Goes: The Melbourne Cup is an excuse for celebs to show off their best hats and fascinators. In 2013, models like Coco Rocha, Kate Upton, and burlesque star Dita Von Teese all made appearances.
Where They Stay: The Langham Melbourne is the one of the best hotels in Australia, so obviously this is a favourite place for the world's wealthy to hobnob while 'down undah' for the race.
December 31st, 2014
What It Is: The gorgeous island of St. Barts in the Caribbean is the place to party on New Year's Eve if you're gorgeous, famous, and wealthy, whether it's on a yacht or at a club like Nikki Beach or Eden Rock.
Who Goes: Power players like Roman Abramovich, Jon Bon Jovi, Naomi Watts, and American billionaire Ron Perelman are all known to have rang in the New Year on their super-sized yachts while watching the fireworks in the bay of St. Jean.
Where They Stay: If you're a true billionaire, you'll likely be staying on your yacht. But if you need to crash at a nearby hotel, go to Eden Rock or the Isle de France.
