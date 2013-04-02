Billionaire Sean Parker And His Gorgeous Fiancée Are Having A Medieval Themed Wedding

AP ImagesAlexandra Lenas and Sean Parker have been engaged since February 2011, and last year they had a child together, Winter Victoria Parker.



They’ve settled on a date for their wedding, which will be in Big Sur, California on June 1.

The theme?

Medieval, according to the New York Post.

Guests don’t have to worry about coming up with their own costumes. Lenas and Parker will be providing custom-made medieval costumes for them all.

The invitations have been sent, and they’re designed to look like a scroll. It could easily end up looking like an episode of Game of Thrones, one person tells NYP. But Lenas and Parker like to dress up. They’ve appeared in public with highlighted hair as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, and as “The Birds” for Halloween.

We’re still waiting to receive our invitation (and hoping this isn’t some cruel April Fools joke).

