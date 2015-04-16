Marco Rubio's billionaire backer tells the Bush and Clinton to get out of the way

Norman Braman, the Florida billionaire who supports the presidential campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), thinks it’s time for a fresh face in the Republican party.

Braman praised Rubio as “the man for our times” on Fox News Tuesday, and downplayed the power of the Clinton and Bush political dynasties in the 2016 presidential election.

“I think it’s time that the Bushes and the Clintons to move, to go back. I thank them for their great public service. Marco Rubio is a candidate of tomorrow and I honestly believe the Bushes and the Clintons are the candidates of yesterday,” he said in the interview, one day after Rubio, 43, announced his presidential bid in Miami Monday night.

Hillary Clinton, a former first lady and secretary of state, announced her campaign on Sunday. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), whose brother is ex-President George W. Bush, is also expected ot enter the 2016 race.

The 82-year-old Braman, who owns a series of car dealerships and was a previous owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, will reportedly invest $US10 million in Rubio’s bid for the White House, according to the Miami Herald.

The mega donor first supported Rubio 12 years ago during the politician’s early days in the Florida legislature, before Rubio was elected to the U.S. Senate. Rubio’s wife, Jeanette, also works for Braman’s charitable foundation.

Even though former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) also hails from the Sunshine State, Braman said Rubio is the one to beat in this election.

“I think that Marco Rubio represents the greatest opportunity for us to win this election. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Hillary Clinton decided at the last minute to make her announcement yesterday to take the play away from Marco Rubio,” he said, adding, “They understand that Marco Rubio would be the most formidable candidate in the 2016 election.”

After Rubio announced his presidential campaign, Bush, his former mentor, vowed to not denigrate the one term senator should they eventually face each other as rivals in a campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

“I am his friend and he’s mine, and I’m never going to disparage him,” Bush told reporters in Ohio on Tuesday.

