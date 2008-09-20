Billionaire Paints Himself Into An Art Scandal!

It seems entertainment and sports mogul Phil Anschutz has gotten himself into a bit of hot water with a national museum organisation for agreeing to purchase one of the Denver Art Museum’s paintings.



Philip Anschutz, the sports and entertainment mogul, is having some issues in Denver. The problem: The American Association of Museum Directors prohibits the sale of art to those who could have an advantage in acquiring the work. Anschutz’s advantage: the $7 million that he’s given to the museum over the past eight years. Oops.

BlackBook: Denver Art Museum has came under fire by the American Association of Museum Directors for a suspect dealing with a local billionaire. The deal entails the museum yielding a half interest of a Charles Deas painting in its collection to said billionaire Philip Anschutz. The trade-off was Anschutz’s purchase of the similarly majestic “Cowboy Singing” by Thomas Eakins, and ceding a half-share of that piece to the museum.

The agreement calls for the shared works to be exchanged between the museum and Anschutz every six months. So what’s the problem? The AAMD strictly prohibits the sale of art to “anyone whose association with the institution might give them advantage in acquiring the work”–and it turns out Anschutz’ philanthropy towards the museum, eight years of charity totaling more than $7M, may fit that illicit association to a tee.

