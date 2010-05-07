Another Billionaire May Want Newsweek: NYT Investor Carlos Slim

Newsweek update!



Keith Kelly at The New York Post reports that executives at the magazine took a meeting with Mexican billionaire New York Times investor Carlos Slim on Wednesday.

Newsweek, which has been losing money ($28.1 million last year alone), was offered up for sale by The Washington Post Co. on Wednesday. And some say it won’t be easy to find a buyer.

Kelly notes: “Slim’s apparent interest in Newsweek would represent a reversal of fortune for a magazine that some watchers predicted would be difficult to sell.”

But according to Kelly’s sources, Slim is apparently not one of the “two billionaires” that recently left voicemails for Newsweek editor Jon Meacham, who’s trying to round up financial backers on his own.

Slim, who just made Forbes’ richest people on the planet list, is one of The Times’ biggest shareholders, and just doubled his 7% stake in the company, according to Kelly’s report.

In March, he squashed rumours that he planned to buy the paper, which had made its stock soar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.