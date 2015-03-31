This Miami billionaire could single-handedly bankroll Marco Rubio's White House bid

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images Norman Braman could serve as Marco Rubio’s billionaire benefactor in the 2016 race.

A Miami car dealer could make Sen. Marco Rubio’s White House dreams come true.

Billionaire Norman Braman is reportedly poised to invest $US10 million into Rubio’s expected presidential campaign, some much needed cash as the GOP donor base in the Sunshine State is split between the state’s U.S. senator and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

“He knows the odds, and I know the odds, but when he comes in contact with individuals, he’s impressive. ,” Braman told the Miami Herald, who reported the likely amount of his expected donation.

“I think he’s catching fire already.”

Braman’s huge windfall would likely come after Rubio officially announces a presidential campaign. Rubio is reportedly planning to launch his bid on April 13 in Miami.

So far Braman has donated $US5,000 to Rubio’s Reclaim America PAC.

With Braman on board, Rubio would follow in the footsteps of underdog Republicans with a billionaire benefactor like Newt Gingrich, who won the grace of Sheldon Adelson, and Rick Santorum, who stayed afloat with Foster Friess’ support in the 2012 race.

Rubio’s relationship to Braman, the former owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, dates back to the Republican’s days in the Florida State Legislature from 2000 to 2009.

Rubio’s wife, Jeanette, also works for Braman’s family foundation as a grant reviewer.

A representative for Rubio told the Herald that Rubio has “known Braman for years, and he values their friendship and appreciates his support.”

