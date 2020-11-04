Billionaire Nelson Peltz says a Trump win is good for America because he has done 'amazing things' for the economy

A Donald Trump re-election would be good for the US because he’s done “amazing things” for the economy, billionaire Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Wednesday.

“He’s done things whether we had Republican or Democratic administrations,” he said. “He did what’s needed to be done. He started to protect America for the first time in 40 or 50 years.”

Trump has won the key battleground state of Florida, home to billionaire Peltz, which has voted Republican in eight of the last 12 presidential elections.

An election win by Donald Trump is good for America because he’s done “amazing things” for the economy, billionaire Nelson Peltz, founding partner of Trian Fund Management, said in a CNBC interview.

“He’s been my man through the last four years, because he’s done amazing things for the economy. Amazing things,” he said. “In terms of trade, I couldn’t agree more with him.”

“This is not a right or left issue. This is what’s good for America,” Peltz said.



Donald Trump has won the major swing state of Florida, the home of Peltz, according to Decision Desk HQ. Florida, which has voted Republican in eight of the last 12 presidential elections, holds 29 electoral votes.

Joe Biden’s plans to reverse Trump immigration policies to strengthen protections for Dreamers is not something Peltz seems to agree with.

“Globalization is absolutely here, that doesn’t mean we have to export jobs. I don’t think they’re mutually exclusive,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the US to learn to import goods from neighbouring countries like Mexico and Canada instead of from across the Pacific or the Atlantic, he said. “The fact is: Let’s make it here. We can make it here,” he said.

He also praised Trump’s move to cease participation in the 2015 Paris Accord, calling it “another way to make us less competitive.”



