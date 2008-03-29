Billionaire Li's Facebook Investment Confirmed: Another $60 Million

Reuters sources confirm that Hong Kong mobile tycoon Li Ka-shing has upped his stake in Facebook: He’s poured another $60 million in Facebook at the same $15 billion valuation. MarketWatch said Thursday that Li has upped his stake past $100 million in the social networking site but didn’t have more details.



The deal increases Li’s stake to $120 million, or half the $240 million Microsoft (MSFT) invested to start the round last October.

Earlier: Hong Kong Billionaire Ups Facebook Stake

