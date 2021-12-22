Utah’s richest man left the Mormon church and donated $600,000 to an LGBT charity, saying the religion is ‘actively’ harming the world

The Salt Lake Temple, a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rick Bowmer/Associated Press.

Utah billionaire Jeff Green resigned from the Mormon church in a letter to its leader.

Green cited the church’s stance on LGBTQ and social issues, as well as its vast wealth.

He said he believes the church is “actively and currently doing harm in the world.”

Billionaire Jeff Green, believed to be the richest person from Utah, said he was resigning from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because of its vast wealth and stance on LGBTQ and social issues.

In a letter to church President Russell M. Nelson, reported by local newspaper The Salt Lake Tribune, Green said that he believed the Mormon church is “actively and currently doing harm in the world.”

“I believe the Mormon church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights,” he wrote.

Green, who now lives in Southern California, said that while he had not been a practicing Mormon for over a decade, he was now officially resigning his membership of the church entirely, along with 11 family members and a friend.

While criticizing the institution of the Mormon church, he said he had “deep love for many Mormons” and noted that most members are “good people trying to do right,” but that he could no longer tacitly endorse the church’s views.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is known for its conservative positions on social issues.

It does not recognize same-sex marriage, which it calls a “serious transgression.” Women are not permitted to become priests, while Black men were only allowed into the priesthood in the 1970s.

Green, 44, is the CEO and chairman of advertising technology firm The Trade Desk, and has an estimated net worth of around $5.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Jeff Green is the CEO and chairman of advertising technology firm The . Trade Desk

Earlier this year he vowed to donate at least 90% of his wealth to philanthropic causes, Forbes reported.This week, Green said he was starting by donating $600,000 to Equality Utah, an LGBTQ organization in the state.

He said that half the funds would go to a new scholarship program to help LGBTQ students in Utah, including those who want to leave Brigham Young University, his alma-mater.

The university, which is funded by the Mormon church, prohibits “same-sex romantic behaviour” and is allowed to deny housing to same-sex couples.

Along with the church’s stance on social issues, Green said he also took issue with it’s vast wealth.

“The church leadership is not honest about its history, its finances, and its advocacy,” he wrote.

Green noted that the church had amassed more than more than $100 billion in assets, which he said largely came from exploiting its members.

“This money comes from people, often poor, who wholeheartedly believe you represent the will of Jesus. They give, expecting the blessings of heaven,” he wrote.

He urged the church to do more to “help the world and its members with its wealth.”

The church’s large investment fund was the subject of a whistleblower complaint to the Internal Revenue Service in 2019, which said that it had stockpiled $100 billion in donations intended for charitable purposes, The Washington Post previously reported.

Green ended the letter by stating he was officially cutting ties with the church.

“After today, the only contact I want from the church is a single letter of confirmation to let me know that I am no longer listed as a member,” he said.