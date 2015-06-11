Here's how insanely competitive Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison really is

Larry Ellison, Oracle’s billionaire cofounder and current CTO, is famous for his brash personality.

He’s shown time and time again that he’s willing to go to great lengths to win, both in business and in his extracurricular activities.

We’ve rounded up the stories that best show how competitive Ellison really is.

