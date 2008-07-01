Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Headed To Big House For Soliciting Sex From Teens





Bad news for the Florida billionaire:

The Smoking Gun: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein today pleaded guilty to hiring underage girls for erotic massages and sex and will spend 18 months in a Florida county jail on the felony convictions. The 55-year-old financier…will also have to register as a sex offender and spend a year under house arrest following his release from custody.

According to a graphic Palm Beach Police Department probable cause affidavit, a towel-clad Epstein fondled young girls (sometimes with sex toys) while reclining on a massage table in his Florida mansion. The underage masseuses were recruited by a young female aide who paid them about $200 a session, according to investigators.

As part of his Circuit Court plea deal, Epstein copped to felony counts of solicitation of prostitution and procuring a person under the age of 18 for prostitution. A related federal probe will be dropped, per Epstein’s deal with state prosecutors. As a registered sex offender, Epstein will not be allowed unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and will face restrictions when it comes to possessing pornographic material.

The good news: He won’t be able to make any more bad investments for a while.

More on thesmokinggun.com including the affidavit>

