Billionaire James Packer Set To Join Pal Russell Crowe As Rabbitohs Owner

Billionaire Australian businessman James Packer is rumoured to be on the verge of buying out Peter Homes a Court’s ownership share in NRL team South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Packer, whose father Kerry was a staunch Rabbitohs supporter, already is a major sponsor of the Bunnies through his company Crown Resorts and now looks set to nab Holmes a Court’s 37.5 per cent stake in the team, Fairfax Media reports.

The potential change in ownership comes after South Sydney won their first premiership trophy in 43 years, trouncing the Bulldogs in the Grand Final over the weekend.

Aussie actor Russell Crowe and business partner Peter Holmes a Court purchased a 75 per cent share in Souths in 2006.

James Packer is reportedly a lifelong Sydney City Roosters fan.

