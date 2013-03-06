The World's 92 Richest Billionaire Investors

Yesterday, Forbes released its annual Billionaires List.The list is really a tracker of who runs the global economy. Investors take a stake in the economy and watch their ideas turn into money.

So consider this list we’ve put together of the 92 richest investors in the world, a survey of who really gets it.

92. Charles Brandes

Net Worth: $1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder and chairman, Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.

Age: 70

Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

91. Christopher Chandler

Net Worth: $1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founded Dubai-based Legatum Capital

Age: 53

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: New Zealand

Source: Forbes

90. Alberto Cortina

Net Worth: $1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Alcor Holding, construction firm Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, and a few African mines

Age: 67

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Spain

Source: Forbes

89. Seth Klarman

Net Worth: $1.05 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder and President, Baupost Group

Age: 55

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

88. Charles Munger

Net Worth: $1.1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway

Age: 89

Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

87. Leonid Simanovsky

Net Worth: $1.15 billion

What he does/Holdings: First United Bank

Age: 63

Source of Wealth: investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Russia

Source: Forbes

86. Mario Gabelli

Net Worth: $1.2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founded Gabelli Asset Management, now Gamco Investors

Age: 70

Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

85. Nikolai Maximov

Net Worth: $1.2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founded Metallurgy Holding, now Maxi Group

Age: 55

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Russia

Source: Forbes

84. Nelson Peltz

Net Worth: $1.2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder, Trian Fund Management

Age: 70

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

83. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Net Worth: $1.25 billion

What he does/Holdings: Titan Industries, pharma firm Lupin Laboratories

Age: 52

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: India

Source: Forbes

82. Thomas Kaplan

Net Worth: $1.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: NovaGold Resources, Gabriel Resources, Electrum

Age: 50

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

81. Peter Peterson

Net Worth: $1.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Co-founder of The Blackstone Group

Age: 86

Source of Wealth: Blackstone Group, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

80. Michael Price

Net Worth: $1.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: President, MFP Investors Inc.

Age: 60

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

79. Megdet Rahimkulov

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

What he does/Holdings: OTP Bank, MOL Group

Age: 67

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Russia

Source: Forbes

78. Fayez Sarofim

Net Worth: $1.4 Forbes

What he does/Holdings: Director, Kinder Morgan

Age: 84

Source of Wealth: Money management

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

77. Richard Scaife

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

What he does/Holdings: Publisher, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Also owns Newsmax and KQV radio

Age: 80

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

76. Lin Li

Net Worth: $1.45 billion

What he does/Holdings: Chairman and founder, Shenzhen Li ye Group

Age: 49

Source of Wealth: investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: China

Source: Forbes

75. Thomas Lee

Net Worth: $1.5 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder, Lee Equity Partners

Age: 68

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

74. Jonathan Nelson

Net Worth: $1.5 billion

What he does/Holdings: CEO, Providence Equity Partners

Age: 56

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

73. Chen Jinxia

Net Worth: $1.55 billion

What she does/Holdings: Hunan Yongjin Group, which own parts of Jiuzhitang and Zhuzhou Qianjin Pharmaceutical, and Sinolink Securities

Age: 44

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: China

Source: Forbes

72. Ron Baron

Net Worth: $1.6 billion

What he does/Holdings: Runs Baron Capital

Age: 69

Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

71. David Gottesman

Net Worth: $1.65 billion

What he does/Holdings: CEO, First Manhattan Co.

Age: 86

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes


71. Bruce Karsh

Net Worth: $1.65 billion

What he does/Holdings: President, Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Age: 57

Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes


69. Lu Xiangyang

Net Worth: $1.65 billion

What he does/Holdings: Vice chairman of BYD

Age: 50

Source of Wealth: Automobile, investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: China

Source: Forbes

68. Howard Marks

Net Worth: $1.65 billion

What he does/Holdings: Chairman, Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Age: 66

Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

67. Carl Bennet

Net Worth: $1.7 billion

What he does/Holdings: Owner, Carl Bennet AB

Age: 61

Source of Wealth: investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Sweden

Source: Forbes

66. Hans Melchers

Net Worth: $1.7 billion

What he does/Holdings: HAL Trust

Age: 74

Source of Wealth: Chemicals, investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Netherlands

Source: Forbes

65. John Pritzker

Net Worth: $1.85 billion

What he does/Holdings: Co-chairman, Commune Hotels

Age: 60

Source of Wealth: Hotels, investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

64. Penny Pritzker

Net Worth: $1.85 billion

What she does/Holdings: Co-founder of Artemis Real Estate Partners, board member at Hyatt Hotels.

Age: 53

Source of Wealth: Hotels, investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

63. Ken Fischer

Net Worth: $1.9 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder, Fisher Investments

Age: 62

Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

62. Alec Gores

Net Worth: $1.9 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder, Gores Group

Age: 59

Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

61. Kenneth Langone

Net Worth: $1.9 billion

What he does/Holdings: CEO, Geeknet

Age: 77

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

60. Georg von Opel

Net Worth: $1.9 billion

What he does/Holdings: Controlling stake in private investment firm Athris

Age: 46

Source of Wealth: Real estate/investments

Country of Citizenship: Germany

Source: Forbes

59. Nicolas Berggruen

Net Worth: $2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Berggruen Holdings

Age: 51

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

58. Isabel dos Santos

Net Worth: $2 billion

What she does/Holdings: Unitel, ZON Multimedia, Banco BPI

Age: 40

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: Angola

Source: Forbes

57. Peter Lim

Net Worth: $2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Thomson Medical, Rowsley, Yanlord Land, FJ Benjamin, McLaren.

Age: 59

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Singapore

Source: Forbes

56. Lirio Parisotto

Net Worth: $2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Geracao Futuro L Par fund, Videolar

Age: 59

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Brazil

Source: Forbes

55. Michal Solowow

Net Worth: $2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Synthos, Rovese, Echo Investment, Barlinek

Age: 50

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Poland

Source: Forbes

54. Juan Abello

Net Worth: $2.1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Vice president, Sacyr Vallehermoso

Age: 71

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: Spain

Source: Forbes

53. James Coulter

Net Worth: $2.1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Co-founder, TPG Group

Age: 53

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

52. Joshua Harris

Net Worth: $2.1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Managing director, Apollo Global Management

Age: 48

Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

51. Marc Rowan

Net Worth: $2.1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Co-founder, Apollo Global Management

Age: 51

Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

50. Herbert Allen, Jr.

Net Worth: $2.2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Controls Allen & Co, largest known individual owner of Coke stock

Age: 73

Source of Wealth: investment banking

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

49. Clemmie Spangler, Jr.

Net Worth: $2.2 billion

What he does/Holdings: National Gypsum

Age: 80

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

48. Mohammed Al Issa

Net Worth: $2.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Savola Group, Riyad Bank

Age: 88

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Saudi Arabia

Source: Forbes

47. Henry Hillman

Net Worth: $2.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Hillman Co., Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

Age: 94

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

46. Alexander Mamut

Net Worth: $2.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: SUP Media, Polymetal, Uralkali, Waterstone's

Age: 53

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Russia

Source: Forbes

45. Michael Milken

Net Worth: $2.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder, Milken Institute

Age: 66

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

44. Thomas Pritzker

Net Worth: $2.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Chairman of Hyatt Hotels

Age: 62

Source of Wealth: Hotels, investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

43. George Lindemann

Net Worth: $2.4 billion

What he does/Holdings: CEO, Southern Union

Age: 76

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

42. H. Wayne Huizenga

Net Worth: $2.45 billion

What he does/Holdings: Swisher Hygiene

Age: 75

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

41. Peter Sondakh

Net Worth: $2.5 billion

What he does/Holdings: Rajawali Group

Age: 61

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Indonesia

Source: Forbes

40. David Bonderman

Net Worth: $2.6 billion

What he does/Holdings: Co-founder, TPG Group

Age: 70

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

39. Tom Gores

Net Worth: $2.6 billion

What he does/Holdings: Chairman and CEO of Platinum Equity

Age: 48

Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

38. Wilbur Ross, Jr.

Net Worth: $2.6 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder, WL Ross & Co.

Age: 75

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

37. Warren Stephens

Net Worth: $2.7 billion

What he does/Holdings: Owns Little Rock, Ark. investment bank Stephens, Inc

Age: 56

Source of Wealth: Investment banking

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

36. Peter Kellogg

Net Worth: $2.7 billion

What he does/Holdings: Runs Spear, Leeds & Kellogg

Age: 70

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

35. Gong Hongjia

Net Worth: $2.8 billion

What he does/Holdings: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Age: 48

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Hong Kong

Source: Forbes

34. Richard Chandler

Net Worth: $2.85 billion

What he does/Holdings: Runs Richard Chandler Corp.

Age: 54

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

33. Stephan Schmidheiny

Net Worth: $3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Swiss Eternit Group

Age: 65

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: Switzerland

Source: Forbes

32. David Rubenstein

Net Worth: $3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Co-CEO and co-founder, Carlyle Group

Age: 63

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

31. Jay Robert (J.B.) Pritzker

Net Worth: $3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Runs The Pritzker Group

Age: 48

Source of Wealth: Hotels, investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

30. Daniel D'Aniello

Net Worth: $3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Chairman and co-founder, Carlyle Group

Age: 66

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

29. William Conway, Jr.

Net Worth: $3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Co-CEO and co-founder, Carlyle Group

Age: 63

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

28. Ron Burkle

Net Worth: $3.1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder, The Yucaipa Companies, LLC

Age: 60

Source of Wealth: Supermarkets, investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

27. Albert Frere

Net Worth: $3.7 billion

What he does/Holdings: Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille (CNP)

Age: 87

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Belgium

Source: Forbes

26. Vincent Bollore

Net Worth: $4 billion

What he does/Holdings: Head of the Bollore Group

Age: 60

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: France

Source: Forbes

25. Melker Schorling

Net Worth: $4.1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Chairman and owner of Melker Schorling AB

Age: 65

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Sweden

Source: Forbes

24. George Roberts

Net Worth: $4.1 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder, KKR

Age: 69

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

23. Joe Lewis

Net Worth: $4.2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Tavistock Group

Age: 76

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

22. Leon Black

Net Worth: $4.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Apollo Global Management

Age: 61

Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

21. Robert Ziff

Net Worth: $4.4 billion

What he does/Holdings: Och-Ziff Capital Management

Age: 46

Source of Wealth: investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

20. Dirk Ziff

Net Worth: $4.4 billion

What he does/Holdings: Och-Ziff Capital Management

Age: 48

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

19. Daniel Ziff

Net Worth: $4.4 billion

What he does/Holdings: Och-Ziff Capital Management

Age: 41

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

18. Henry Kravis

Net Worth: $4.5 billion

What he does/Holdings: Co-chair and Co-CEO, KKR and Co.

Age: 69

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

17. Bidzina Ivanishvili

Net Worth: $5.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Prime minister of Georgia

Age: 57

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Georgia

Source: Forbes

16. Graeme Hart

Net Worth: $5.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Head of the Rank Group

Age: 57

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: New Zealand

Source: Forbes

15. Rupert Johnson, Jr.

Net Worth: $5.6 billion

What he does/Holdings: Vice chairman and director, Franklin Resources

Age: 71

Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

14. Charles Johnson

Net Worth: $5.7 billion

What he does/Holdings: Chairman, Franklin Resources

Age: 80

Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

13. Eli Broad

Net Worth: $6.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Co-founder, Kaufman & Broad

Age: 79

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

12. Stephen Schwarzman

Net Worth: $6.5 billion

What he does/Holdings: Chairman and CEO, Blackstone Group

Age: 66

Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

11. Ira Rennert

Net Worth: $6.5 billion

What he does/Holdings: Head of Renco Group

Age: 78

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

10. Edward Johnson, III.

Net Worth: $7 billion

What he does/Holdings: CEO and chairman of Fidelity Investments

Age: 82

Source of Wealth: Fidelity, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

9. Suleiman Kerimov

Net Worth: $7.1 billion

What he does/Holdings: CEO, Polymetal International

Age: 46

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Russia

Source: Forbes

8. August von Finck

Net Worth: $8.2 billion

What he does/Holdings: His investment portfolio includes real estate and industrial companies

Age: 82

Source of Wealth: Investments

Country of Citizenship: Germany

Source: Forbes

7. Harold Simmons

Net Worth: $8.3 billion

What he does/Holdings: Chairman, Valhi Inc.

Age: 81

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

6. Philip Anschutz

Net Worth: $10 billion

What he does/Holdings: Anschutz Entertainment Group

Age: 73

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

5. Ronald Perelman

Net Worth: $12.2 billion

What he does/Holdings: Revlon, Deluxe Entertainment, Scientific Games, AM General

Age: 70

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

4. Mikhail Prokhorov

Net Worth: $13 billion

What he does/Holdings: Recently sold his stake in Polyus Gold International Ltd. to pursue a political career

Age: 47

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Russia

Source: Forbes

3. Carl Icahn

Net Worth: $20 billion

What he does/Holdings: Founder, Icahn Capital Management

Age: 77

Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

2. Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud

Net Worth: $20 billion

What he does/Holdings: Owner, Kingdom Holding Company

Age: 57

Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made

Country of Citizenship: Saudi Arabia

Source: Forbes

1. Warren Buffett

Net Worth: $53.5 billion

What he does/Holdings: CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

Age: 82

Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway, self-made

Country of Citizenship: United States

Source: Forbes

