The World's 92 Richest Billionaire Investors

Yesterday, Forbes released its annual Billionaires List.The list is really a tracker of who runs the global economy. Investors take a stake in the economy and watch their ideas turn into money.
So consider this list we’ve put together of the 92 richest investors in the world, a survey of who really gets it.
Net Worth: $1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder and chairman, Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.
Age: 70
Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founded Dubai-based Legatum Capital
Age: 53
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: New Zealand
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Alcor Holding, construction firm Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, and a few African mines
Age: 67
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Spain
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.05 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder and President, Baupost Group
Age: 55
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway
Age: 89
Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.15 billion
What he does/Holdings: First United Bank
Age: 63
Source of Wealth: investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Russia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founded Gabelli Asset Management, now Gamco Investors
Age: 70
Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founded Metallurgy Holding, now Maxi Group
Age: 55
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Russia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder, Trian Fund Management
Age: 70
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.25 billion
What he does/Holdings: Titan Industries, pharma firm Lupin Laboratories
Age: 52
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: India
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: NovaGold Resources, Gabriel Resources, Electrum
Age: 50
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Co-founder of The Blackstone Group
Age: 86
Source of Wealth: Blackstone Group, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: President, MFP Investors Inc.
Age: 60
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.4 billion
What he does/Holdings: OTP Bank, MOL Group
Age: 67
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Russia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.4 Forbes
What he does/Holdings: Director, Kinder Morgan
Age: 84
Source of Wealth: Money management
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.4 billion
What he does/Holdings: Publisher, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Also owns Newsmax and KQV radio
Age: 80
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.45 billion
What he does/Holdings: Chairman and founder, Shenzhen Li ye Group
Age: 49
Source of Wealth: investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: China
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.5 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder, Lee Equity Partners
Age: 68
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.5 billion
What he does/Holdings: CEO, Providence Equity Partners
Age: 56
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.55 billion
What she does/Holdings: Hunan Yongjin Group, which own parts of Jiuzhitang and Zhuzhou Qianjin Pharmaceutical, and Sinolink Securities
Age: 44
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: China
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.6 billion
What he does/Holdings: Runs Baron Capital
Age: 69
Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.65 billion
What he does/Holdings: CEO, First Manhattan Co.
Age: 86
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.65 billion
What he does/Holdings: President, Oaktree Capital Group LLC
Age: 57
Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.65 billion
What he does/Holdings: Vice chairman of BYD
Age: 50
Source of Wealth: Automobile, investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: China
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.65 billion
What he does/Holdings: Chairman, Oaktree Capital Group LLC
Age: 66
Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.7 billion
What he does/Holdings: Owner, Carl Bennet AB
Age: 61
Source of Wealth: investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Sweden
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.7 billion
What he does/Holdings: HAL Trust
Age: 74
Source of Wealth: Chemicals, investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Netherlands
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.85 billion
What he does/Holdings: Co-chairman, Commune Hotels
Age: 60
Source of Wealth: Hotels, investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.85 billion
What she does/Holdings: Co-founder of Artemis Real Estate Partners, board member at Hyatt Hotels.
Age: 53
Source of Wealth: Hotels, investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.9 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder, Fisher Investments
Age: 62
Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.9 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder, Gores Group
Age: 59
Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.9 billion
What he does/Holdings: CEO, Geeknet
Age: 77
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $1.9 billion
What he does/Holdings: Controlling stake in private investment firm Athris
Age: 46
Source of Wealth: Real estate/investments
Country of Citizenship: Germany
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Berggruen Holdings
Age: 51
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2 billion
What she does/Holdings: Unitel, ZON Multimedia, Banco BPI
Age: 40
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: Angola
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Thomson Medical, Rowsley, Yanlord Land, FJ Benjamin, McLaren.
Age: 59
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Singapore
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Geracao Futuro L Par fund, Videolar
Age: 59
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Brazil
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Synthos, Rovese, Echo Investment, Barlinek
Age: 50
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Poland
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Vice president, Sacyr Vallehermoso
Age: 71
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: Spain
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Co-founder, TPG Group
Age: 53
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Managing director, Apollo Global Management
Age: 48
Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Co-founder, Apollo Global Management
Age: 51
Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Controls Allen & Co, largest known individual owner of Coke stock
Age: 73
Source of Wealth: investment banking
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.2 billion
What he does/Holdings: National Gypsum
Age: 80
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Savola Group, Riyad Bank
Age: 88
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Saudi Arabia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Hillman Co., Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
Age: 94
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: SUP Media, Polymetal, Uralkali, Waterstone's
Age: 53
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Russia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder, Milken Institute
Age: 66
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Chairman of Hyatt Hotels
Age: 62
Source of Wealth: Hotels, investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.4 billion
What he does/Holdings: CEO, Southern Union
Age: 76
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.45 billion
What he does/Holdings: Swisher Hygiene
Age: 75
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.5 billion
What he does/Holdings: Rajawali Group
Age: 61
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Indonesia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.6 billion
What he does/Holdings: Co-founder, TPG Group
Age: 70
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.6 billion
What he does/Holdings: Chairman and CEO of Platinum Equity
Age: 48
Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.6 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder, WL Ross & Co.
Age: 75
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.7 billion
What he does/Holdings: Owns Little Rock, Ark. investment bank Stephens, Inc
Age: 56
Source of Wealth: Investment banking
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.7 billion
What he does/Holdings: Runs Spear, Leeds & Kellogg
Age: 70
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.8 billion
What he does/Holdings: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
Age: 48
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Hong Kong
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $2.85 billion
What he does/Holdings: Runs Richard Chandler Corp.
Age: 54
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Swiss Eternit Group
Age: 65
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: Switzerland
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Co-CEO and co-founder, Carlyle Group
Age: 63
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Runs The Pritzker Group
Age: 48
Source of Wealth: Hotels, investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Chairman and co-founder, Carlyle Group
Age: 66
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Co-CEO and co-founder, Carlyle Group
Age: 63
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $3.1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder, The Yucaipa Companies, LLC
Age: 60
Source of Wealth: Supermarkets, investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $3.7 billion
What he does/Holdings: Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille (CNP)
Age: 87
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Belgium
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $4 billion
What he does/Holdings: Head of the Bollore Group
Age: 60
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: France
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $4.1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Chairman and owner of Melker Schorling AB
Age: 65
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Sweden
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $4.1 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder, KKR
Age: 69
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $4.2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Tavistock Group
Age: 76
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $4.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Apollo Global Management
Age: 61
Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $4.4 billion
What he does/Holdings: Och-Ziff Capital Management
Age: 46
Source of Wealth: investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $4.4 billion
What he does/Holdings: Och-Ziff Capital Management
Age: 48
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $4.4 billion
What he does/Holdings: Och-Ziff Capital Management
Age: 41
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $4.5 billion
What he does/Holdings: Co-chair and Co-CEO, KKR and Co.
Age: 69
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $5.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Prime minister of Georgia
Age: 57
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Georgia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $5.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Head of the Rank Group
Age: 57
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: New Zealand
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $5.6 billion
What he does/Holdings: Vice chairman and director, Franklin Resources
Age: 71
Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $5.7 billion
What he does/Holdings: Chairman, Franklin Resources
Age: 80
Source of Wealth: Money management, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $6.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Co-founder, Kaufman & Broad
Age: 79
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $6.5 billion
What he does/Holdings: Chairman and CEO, Blackstone Group
Age: 66
Source of Wealth: Private equity, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $6.5 billion
What he does/Holdings: Head of Renco Group
Age: 78
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $7 billion
What he does/Holdings: CEO and chairman of Fidelity Investments
Age: 82
Source of Wealth: Fidelity, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $7.1 billion
What he does/Holdings: CEO, Polymetal International
Age: 46
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Russia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $8.2 billion
What he does/Holdings: His investment portfolio includes real estate and industrial companies
Age: 82
Source of Wealth: Investments
Country of Citizenship: Germany
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $8.3 billion
What he does/Holdings: Chairman, Valhi Inc.
Age: 81
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $10 billion
What he does/Holdings: Anschutz Entertainment Group
Age: 73
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $12.2 billion
What he does/Holdings: Revlon, Deluxe Entertainment, Scientific Games, AM General
Age: 70
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $13 billion
What he does/Holdings: Recently sold his stake in Polyus Gold International Ltd. to pursue a political career
Age: 47
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Russia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $20 billion
What he does/Holdings: Founder, Icahn Capital Management
Age: 77
Source of Wealth: Leveraged buyouts, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $20 billion
What he does/Holdings: Owner, Kingdom Holding Company
Age: 57
Source of Wealth: Investments, self-made
Country of Citizenship: Saudi Arabia
Source: Forbes
Net Worth: $53.5 billion
What he does/Holdings: CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
Age: 82
Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway, self-made
Country of Citizenship: United States
Source: Forbes
