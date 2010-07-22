New Details On Billionaire Hedge Funder Jeffrey Epstein's Child Sex Habits As He Is Freed From House Arrest

Hedge fund mogul, former Bear Stearns trader, and most recently, convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein goes free today after serving just 5 years under house arrest for sexually abusing underage girls.



The new details that emerged in the Daily Beast‘s story about the billionaire’s victims (there are roughly 40, but detectives think there could be more) are shocking.

The 40-some girls were from South America, Europe, and the former Soviet republics, and include:

Three 12-year-old girls brought over from France as a birthday gift.

Numerous girls filed lawsuits accusing him of recruiting them to perform “massages” at his mansion in Palm Beach. (He settled.)

The girls also alleged trips on Epstein’s private jets, which prosecutors say is tantamount to sex trafficking — a far more serious crime than he was charged with.

Apparently during Epstein’s cushy house arrest he was able to fly to New York frequently, as well as his private Caribbean island.

Palm Beach police think Epstein’s riches ($2 billion net worth) and powerful connections – Bill Clinton; Prince Andrew; former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak; Bill Richardson; Larry Summers to name a few – got him special treatment.

He should have served at least 20 years in prison, prosecutors say.

Watch the video of Epstein’s deposition walkout here. Infuriating! >>>

Read the full story of Epstein’s prison evasion here >>>

