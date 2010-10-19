Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Ray Dalio Just Made ~$2.6 Billion In 8 Months

Here’s the best news about Ray Dalio’s enormous 31% returns through August this year – they just made the billionaire hedge fund manager a billionaire all over again.



Dalio made about $2.6 billion in 8 months on those returns, assuming he wasn’t below his high water mark.

Here’s how we calculated that.

The Bridgewater fund’s Alpha Strategy had $56 billion at the end of September. It was up 31% through August.

So the Alpha Strategy managed about $43 billion at the beginning of the year. Through insane 31% returns on investments, about which we know nothing, Dalio increased that $43 billion by $13 billion to bring Alpha’s AUM to $56 billion by the end of September.

Dalio takes home at least 20% on the profits he makes for Bridgewater’s investors.

20 per cent of $13 billion is $2.6 billion.

Holy smokes.

That’s good news for Connecticut, which is in massive debt this year and could use the ~$1 billion they should make off Dalio’s taxes. And it’s good news for the market and other investors out there. Clearly there are profits to be made, somewhere.

