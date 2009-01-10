Billionaire Hedge Funder Dan Loeb: I'm Like George Jefferson

Irascible hedge fund manager Dan Loeb (pictured below) and his wife sent out droll holiday cards based on The Jeffersons, to celebrate the fact that they were “moving on up” to a $45 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West.



Page Six: “His Christmas card this year was a picture of him, his wife, Margaret, and their two kids and dog, Photoshopped into a photograph of ‘The Jeffersons’ plus the doorman,” an uptown source reports. Printed on the photo were the lyrics to the sitcom’s theme song: “Well, we’re moving on up, to the west side . . . To a deluxe apartment in the sky. We’re moving on up, to the west side. Finally got a piece of the pie.”

Loeb purchased the 15 CPW apartment a few years ago, and last fall he began selling his other residence, a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath Greenwich Village carriage house located on its own private alley—with a backyard, roof deck, wine celler and media room. It was going for $7 million in October. Given his past digs, we doubt Loeb felt like he didn’t have “a piece of the pie” before.

See Also: Dan Loeb Unloading His Village Townhouse

Hedge Fund Mogul Dan Loeb Supports Your Right To Abortions, Food, And Elite Private Schools

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.