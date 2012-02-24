Billionaire Dubai Businessman Would Like Everyone To Know He Had Dinner With Steve Schwarzman The Other Night

Photo: BloombergTV

Dubai-based billionaire construction magnate Khalaf al Habtoor wants you to know that he had dinner with private equity tycoon Steve Schwarzman last night.Here’s his press release. (His firm misspelled the Blackstone Group CEO’s name.)



Dubai, UAE. 23 February 2012

Khalaf Al Habtoor, the Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, met with the Steve Scharzman, the Chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, on February 21, 2012.

The two men discussed business over dinner at the Habtoor Grand Hotel in Dubai.

Steve Scharzman is a billionaire private equity financer and former investment banker. He co-founded the Blackstone Group in 1985 and was listed amongst Time Magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People in The World’ in 2007.

The Blackstone Group is the world’s largest independent alternative asset management company. Based in the US, it offers investment advice and management services at international level. The company’s Total Assets under Management were valued at $166.2 billion (Dhs610.48 billion) last year.

“The meeting went very well,” commented Al Habtoor afterwards. “Mr Schwarzman is a most interesting man and I think we may well do business together in the future.”

We wanted to find out why Schwarzman is visiting Dubai. A spokesperson from Blackstone wasn’t immediately available for comment at the time of publication.

A spokesperson for Habtoor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment either.

