Billionaire Clive Palmer Is Expanding His Collection Of Dinosaurs

Photo:

Not satisfied with recreating the Titanic, Australian mining billionaire is on well on track to create his own Jurassic Park.

News Ltd reports today that Palmer has ordered 117 life-size dinosaurs from China for his Palmer Coolum Resort on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

The resort’s website says the model dinosaurs will be “strategically placed for maximum impact”, but they will also “blend seamlessly into the natural vegetation and create a realistic prehistoric environment”.

Palmer’s resort already includes a Tyrannosaurus Rex replica called Jeff – rumoured to be named after Jeff Seeney, Queensland’s deputy premier. Jeff sits between the ninth green and the tenth tee on the resort’s golf course.

A delivery to the resort of 40 models earlier this month included two Triceratops.

NOW READ: Cliver Palmer’s Super-Yacht Almost Sank

Follow Business Insider Australia: Facebook | Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.