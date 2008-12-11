Billionaire Buys the Moon

It’s a lunatic gift, alright.



Russian billlionaire Roman Abramovich gave his model girlfriend Daria Zhukova the moon, or at least 100 acres of it. The Chelsea Soccer Club owner made the purchase through the Lunar Embassy, which sell deeds to prime Lunar, Martian, and Mercurian properties. The over-the-moon couple will be neighbours with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, and actors John Travolta and Tom Cruise.

Given Abramovich’s recent financial troubles, it is not surprising that he is scaling back on his extravagant spending. The billionaire dropped just over $2,508 for the plot, as an acre costs only $22.49, plus the company charges $12.95 shipping for every 5 deeds. Given his predilection for dropping lots of cash, this is pocket rubles. But still.

Here are the details via CrunchGear:

“Yes, the Russian billionaire “bought” the land, which is located between 20-24°S latitude and 30-34°W longitude up there, in order to make it up to his soon-to-be wife, Daria Zhukova. Apparently their crazy wedding had to be toned down because of the credit crisis, which has affected Abramovich’s fortune.”

