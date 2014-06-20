Hedge Fund Billionaire Buys Glamorous Duplex From France For $US70 Million

What do you do if you’re a billionaire who wants to change apartments without leaving your building? Well, you simply buy the duplex downstairs.

That’s just what Israel “Izzy” Englander, founder of the hedge fund Millennium Partners, reportedly did at New York City’s swanky 740 Park Avenue, according to Paris Match (via Curbed).

The billionaire purchased the apartment from the country of France, which was once used by the French ambassador, for $US70 million, a whopping $US22 million over the asking price. A three-way bidding war pushed up the apartment’s price, Curbed reports.

Features of the palatial home include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, classic moldings, five fireplaces, and a small planting terrace. Among the 18 rooms, six are staff and maids’ rooms, with a servants’ hall and a two-bedroom master suite.

Let’s see for ourselves:

This is 740 Park Avenue, one of Manhattan’s most famous and powerful buildings. Located on the 12th and 13th floors, the apartment has an astounding 18 rooms with 38 windows.

A private elevator vestibule opens to a 35-foot marble gallery and the staircase leading to the second floor.

Off the gallery is a baronial corner living room. The yellow accents offset the formal furniture.

And if you step through the living room, you enter what looks like could be part of the library.

On the same floor room is the 10-person dining room with large windows and a fireplace.

There’s also a study, complete with old-world paintings, wallpaper, and a fireplace.

Here’s the floor plan:





