HOUSE OF THE DAY: Eccentric Billionaire Jeff Greene Is Buying A $45 Million Hamptons Compound

Leah Goldman
greene

Photo: Courtesy of Corcoran Realty/AP Images

Eccentric billionaire party boy Jeff Greene is in contract to purchase a $45 million Hamptons home for $41 million, according to a tip from @HamptonsBorn, (via Curbed).Greene, who lost the Florida senate race in the 2010 elections, is a billionaire entrepreneur and real estate investor who is known for his mega-yacht and party lifestyle.

For his next real estate purchase, he’s looking north to the Hamptons. This incredible compound is 55-acres, has 3,000 feet of beach front, and three separate residencies.

Private waterfront access

One of the three residences

Another view of the house

Inside one of the cottages

Beautiful hard wood floors

Loft area

Another one of the cottages

Here's one of the boat docks

The property is completely private

Aerial view of the property

View of the property from the water

Property plans

Another one of the cottages

Acres of lands

Private lagoon

We're not sure if Greene's mega-yacht will fit here..

Pristine.

Now meet the neighbours

