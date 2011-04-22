HOUSE OF THE DAY: Eccentric Billionaire Jeff Greene Is Buying A $45 Million Hamptons Compound

Photo: Courtesy of Corcoran Realty/AP Images

Eccentric billionaire party boy Jeff Greene is in contract to purchase a $45 million Hamptons home for $41 million, according to a tip from @HamptonsBorn, (via Curbed).Greene, who lost the Florida senate race in the 2010 elections, is a billionaire entrepreneur and real estate investor who is known for his mega-yacht and party lifestyle.



For his next real estate purchase, he’s looking north to the Hamptons. This incredible compound is 55-acres, has 3,000 feet of beach front, and three separate residencies.

