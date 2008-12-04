Billionaire Bloggers

If you were worth billions would you spend your time hunched over a laptop warmed by the glow of a LCD monitor? Probably not, unless you could bring a laptop to the beach, right? Some billionaires feel differently and they’ve taken to the Internet to let the world know what they think, feel, etc. through blogs.



Forbes slapped together a list, see if any of these people are in your RSS reader.

Sergey Brin: Google co-founder keeps a rather personal blog at too.blogspot.com

Mark Cuban: Loudmouth provocateur and Dallas Mavericks owner pens his thoughts at blogmaverick.com

Carl Icahn: How do you describe Icahn at this point? Corporate raider? Yahoo agitator? His blog is theicahnreport.com

Khalaf Al Habtoor: Dubai business man lets the rest of us know what he thinks at alshindagah.com

John Willard “Bill” Marriott: The proper way to make a bed can be found at blogs.marriott.com

Pierre Omidyar: The Ebay-founder pontificates at pmo.vox.com

T. Boone Pickens: Propaganda for the Pickens Plan (which in spite of watching him on t.v. via Meet the Press, CNBC and his ads, we still don’t understand) can be found at pickensplan.com/news

Mikhail Prokhorov: He’s not one of the big Russian money losers. And, he’s rather dignified about it. His blog doesn’t have a link to our post. md-prohkorov.livejournal.com

J.K. Rowling: Harry Potter’s creater shines a light on the world at jkrowling.com/textonly/en/

Donald Trump: Just what the Donald needs, another outlet to talk about himself: trumpuniversity.com/blog

Oprah Winfrey: OPRAH! oprah.com

Jerry Yang: A lot of tech blogs are dying to figure out who the new Yahoo CEO will be. Yang should scoop them all at his own blog, ycorpblog.com

Mark Zuckerberg: “Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected…” zzzzzzz blog.facebook.com

