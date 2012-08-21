Billionaire Bill Koch Is Building An Entire Town To House His Western Memorabilia Collection

Bill Koch

Photo: AP Images

Bill Koch, twin brother of billionaire conservative David Koch, is constructing an enormous faux-Western town in rural Colorado to house his extensive collection of Old West memorabilia, according to the Denver Post.The town, which is being built in the middle of his 6,400-acre ranch, will have 50 buildings, including a saloon and a jail. It will also have a 22,000-square-foot residence for Koch.



But don’t plan on pulling in for a pit stop. The town will be strictly private, reserved for Koch and his buddies, the Denver Post reports.

Unlike politically minded siblings David and Charles, darlings of the Tea Party, Bill is best known as a collector and sailor. Bill, who is worth an estimated $4 billion, paid a jaw-dropping $2.3 million for a rare photo of Billy the Kid at an auction last year.

With that kind of commitment to Western mementos, it’s no wonder that he’s creating an entire Old West town just for kicks.

