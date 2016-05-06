BILLIONAIRE BARRY DILLER: Donald Trump is 'evil'

The war of words between billionaire Barry Diller and presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump just went up a notch.

Diller, the CEO at travel agency Expedia and media firm IAC Interactive, told CNBC that Donald Trump is “evil.”

Here is the transcript:

Diller: There’s nobody I’ve ever known in politics ever that has been — that has risen to national — I mean, to the presidency, that was actually of evil character. I mean, there’s been incompetence. There’s been, with Nixon, Nixon-ness, but — Simon Hobbs: Why do you say he’s evil? Why is he actually evil? Diller: Because anybody who attacks people in the manner that he attacks people — anybody who would do that, anybody who — if I have a disagreement with you or I think you don’t like me, I don’t have the right to find out the vulnerability that I think could make you miserable and that is just completely unfair. I don’t have that right. He has that as a natural state. I call that evil. That is evil.

Trump became the presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican Party after Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Ohio Gov. John Kasich folded their campaigns this week.

Diller had said last October that he would either “leave the country or join the resistance” if Trump were elected. He expanded on that on Thursday.

I said I’d either leave the country or join the resistance, which I said about six months ago, seven months ago. I’ve decided I’m not leaving the country, for sure, if he’s President, which I still think is impossible. But I will join the resistance. As will everyone who is sentient.

When asked to clarify what Diller meant by joining the resistance, he answered: “pitchforks.”

This is not the first time Diller and Trump have slammed each other. Back in October, Diller described Trump as a “self-promoting huckster who found a vein, a vein of meanness and nastiness.”

Trump responded on Twitter, calling Diller a “sad and pathetic figure.”

