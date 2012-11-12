Billionaire Throws Hissy Fit At Nobu And Gets Banned For Life

Stewart Rahr and friends.

Photo: Getty

It wasn’t the happiest of evenings for pharmaceutical billionaire Stewart Rahr at swank New York restaurant Nobu the other night, Brad Hamilton of the New York Post reports.



Rahr apparently showed up at Nobu 50 Seven and was outraged to find that other diners were sitting at “his” table. He then marched up to the table and offered to pay the people’s tab to get them to leave.

The restaurant’s manager says he later “called me the C-word and said he would kill me.”

Rahr apparently followed up his tirade by sending an outraged email to many “A-listers,” including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg, and Alicia Keys.

The Post quotes extensively from the email, which refers to the restaurant’s host as “despicable.”

Rahr has apparently been banned from the restaurant for life.

