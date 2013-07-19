A Billionaire With A Hamptons Mansion Bigger Than The White House Wants More Space For A Pilates Studio

Sometimes 64,389 square feet just doesn’t cut it. We’ve all been there.



For billionaire Ira Rennert, it was time to add a pilates studio, spa bath, sauna, steam shower, and three extra bathrooms to one of the two pool houses on his Hamptons estate, Newsday reports.

But in a bit of poetic justice, Rennert — who amassed his $6.5 billion net worth from junk bonds — needs zoning approval from the Village of Sagaponack.

From Newsday:

The single bathroom at the pool “greatly under-serves a family social gathering,” the application states. The closest bathroom in the main house “is over a 200-foot, several-minute, indirect walking distance away.”

The 633-square-foot addition to the existing 386-square-foot pool house “would complete the offerings of a modern, fully equipped family swimming facility,” the application says.

[Rennert’s lawyer] Flanagan, in an interview, said, “Quite frankly, to walk several hundred feet to go to the bathroom is inappropriate.“

One of Rennert’s neighbours summed the whole thing up pretty well: “Enough already.”

Read the full report at Newsday>

