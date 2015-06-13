Greece's 'bad boy billionaire' is asking $35 million for this palatial Beverly Hills mansion

Sotheby’s International RealtyWe hope you like horses. This home has a lot of them.
Alki David, the Greek Coca Cola bottling heir who has earned the title of “bad boy billionaire,” is done with his Italian-style villa in Beverly Hills.
The listing says the price is available on request, but The Los Angeles Times reported that David is asking $US35 million for the property.
The two-story home packs six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and more sitting rooms than you can count.
Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Real Estate has the listing.
As you enter the grand foyer, a horse sculpture greets you. (The house has various horse-themed rooms.)
A breakfast nook holds court in front of a plate glass window, so you can catch a view while you eat your Wheaties.
We told you there would be more horses. This one lives above the custom wood bar, just a stone's throw from the outdoor patio.
The master bedroom will not leave you wanting for space. Vanity and sitting areas hardly make a dent in filling up the room.
