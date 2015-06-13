Greece's 'bad boy billionaire' is asking $35 million for this palatial Beverly Hills mansion

Alki David, the Greek Coca Cola bottling heir who has earned the title of “bad boy billionaire,” is done with his Italian-style villa in Beverly Hills.

The listing says the price is available on request, but The Los Angeles Times reported that David is asking $US35 million for the property.

The two-story home packs six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and more sitting rooms than you can count.

Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Real Estate has the listing.

As you enter the grand foyer, a horse sculpture greets you. (The house has various horse-themed rooms.)

A ridiculous number of sitting rooms populate the lower floor, including...

...one with a fireplace...

...one with a smaller fireplace...

...one with a media center...

...and one that is oval-shaped.

The corridor linking the multiple sitting rooms is domed.

Surprise! There's another sitting room in the kitchen.

The kitchen has a breakfast counter, a double stove, and exposed beam ceilings.

A breakfast nook holds court in front of a plate glass window, so you can catch a view while you eat your Wheaties.

Off the kitchen, the formal dining room is as large as it is ornate.

We told you there would be more horses. This one lives above the custom wood bar, just a stone's throw from the outdoor patio.

Making a right at the horse statue will lead you up the grand staircase.

Many of the upstairs rooms include balconies.

The second floor has a great view of the surrounding mansions.

A full excise room, complete with spongy plastic flooring, awaits the new owner.

The library is wood-paneled, but we doubt the 'Mona Lisa' copy comes with it.

The master bedroom will not leave you wanting for space. Vanity and sitting areas hardly make a dent in filling up the room.

A four-post bed fits in with room to spare.

The dressing rooms have an incredible amount of storage.

Predictably, the 11 bathrooms are also huge.

They're filled with gorgeous cabinetry and interesting light fixtures.

As you may expect, the five guest bedrooms are pretty large, too.

The backyard patio impresses with elaborate, brick-covered archways.

Columns are wrapped with flowers, and space abounds for all the patio furniture you can buy.

Don't forget the pool in the back -- and the hot tub!

Viewing the grounds, you'd never know that California is in the midst of a severe drought.

A gardening area sits off the edge of the property.

And there's plenty of space to entertain around the outdoor kitchen area.

