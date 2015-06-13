Greece's 'bad boy billionaire' is asking $35 million for this palatial Beverly Hills mansion

Sotheby’s International Realty We hope you like horses. This home has a lot of them.

Alki David, the Greek Coca Cola bottling heir who has earned the title of “bad boy billionaire,” is done with his Italian-style villa in Beverly Hills.

The listing says the price is available on request, but The Los Angeles Times reported that David is asking $US35 million for the property.

The two-story home packs six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and more sitting rooms than you can count.

Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Real Estate has the listing.

