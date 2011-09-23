Billion-Dollar ZocDoc Raises Another $25 Million For Its $75 Million Series C Round

Oliver Kharraz and Cyrus Massoumi cofounded ZocDoc in 2007.

ZocDoc, a New York startup that lets patients book doctor appointments online, has secured an additional $25M in Series C funding from Goldman Sachs, bringing the total round to $75 million.It has received $95 million to-date; earlier this summer it raised a $50 million Series C investment from DST Global.



Cyrus Massoumi, ZocDoc co-founder & CEO, writes about the financing on ZocDoc’s blog.

He says ZocDoc raised the money to help it expand quickly. It’s already in 11 cities; ZocDoc launched in Boston earlier this week. Massoumi says ZocDoc has 700,000 users/patients and more than 5.3 million available appointments on the platform. ZocDoc charges every practice $250 per month to list appointments, so it’s generating real revenue.

Before this investment, ZocDoc was valued at $700 million.

Want to see what’s so great about ZocDoc and why it has a near billion-dollar valuation?

Check out our interview with the founders, and the ZocDoc office tour >>

