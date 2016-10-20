An inside look at the sneakerheads driving the massive $1 billion resale market

Sneakers are a $55 billion global industry. According to sneakerhead data website StockX, the secondary market for rare and limited-release sneakers is estimated to be worth over $1 billion.

To understand the world of sneaker collectors — better known as “sneakerheads” — we spoke with those who know it best, including collector Lex Sadler and dealer Jae Tips, top New York City resellers Flight Club and Stadium Goods, as well as SOLEcial Studies teacher Fresco Wilson.

