"Billion Dollar Raja" Looks Like An Awesome Hedge Fund Movie

Who’s excited?



We’re excited. And you should be, too.

That’s because disgraced Galleon chief Raj Rajaratnam and the gang are headed to the big screen in an “investigative financial mafia drama,” CNBC reported.

From the director’s description, the movie, “Billion Dollar Raja,” sounds awesome:

“The elements of this case are irresistible with a mafia-style operation in the shady underbelly of Wall Street offices, filled with prosecutors, wiretaps, tipsters, a moll, sexual encounters, unapologetic greed, major corporations and the billionaire king of the markets, Raja,” Padrai told Deadline.

Although there’s no official word on who’s playing what role, we’re already dreaming up potential actors in our minds for who will play Danielle Chiesi, the ex-beauty queen turned stock trader, and of course the lead character, Rajaratnam.

The movie’s director, Nayan Padrai, says he plans to begin filming next fall.

Too bad Rajaratnam will still be serving his 11 years in federal prison when the movie hits theatres.

