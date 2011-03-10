Billion Dollar Market Forming Around Groupons People Wish They Hadn't Bought

There will be about $5 billion spent on LivingSocial and Groupon daily deal-style coupons this year, Wedbush analyst Lou Kerner.But people who buy those coupons only redeem them about 80% to 90% of the time, according to a Yipit study.
That means $500 million to $1 billion is falling through the cracks.
Naturally, new startups are springing up to pick up the change.
Sites like DealsGoRound, CoupRecoup and Lifesta allow the 10% to 20% of Groupon and LivingSocial coupon buyers who don’t plan to redeem their coupons to sell them instead.
DealsGoRound takes a 10% cut. Lifesta takes $.99 plus 8%. CoupRecoup is free.
Boston.com made us aware of the trend. Thanks, Boston.com.
If you’re going to have Groupon remorse, probably because you bought one of…
