Billie Eilish did the same interview for a 3rd year in a row, and it really shows how she's grown

Callie Ahlgrim
John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcpBillie Eilish recently won best new artist at the American Music Awards.
  • Billie Eilish was interviewed by Vanity Fair in October for a “time capsule” video.
  • She answered the same questions on the same date in 2017 and 2018. Last year and this year, she compared the videos to see how her life had changed.
  • In 2017, for example, she said the biggest thing to happen in her career was being named Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist.
  • By that time in 2018, she had performed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and at a variety of music festivals.
  • One year later, in 2019, Eilish is the artist with a bestselling album of the year and a No. 1 hit single.
  • She also cited her performance as the season opener on “Saturday Night Live,” her sold-out world tour, and her variety of magazine covers as major accomplishments.
  • “I am, for sure, a billion times more confident than both of those years,” she said. “I feel like I’m the most confident I’ve ever been in my life.”
  • Watch the full video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

