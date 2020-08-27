Watch Billie Eilish play piano and sing her new single 'My Future' for NPR's Tiny Desk series

Callie Ahlgrim
NPR Music/YouTubeNPR Music’s famous Tiny Desk series has continued in quarantine with ‘at home’ editions.
  • NPR Music shared a new Tiny Desk concert on Wednesday with Billie Eilish.
  • Accompanied by her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, Eilish performed from home in front of a cardboard backdrop made to resemble the NPR office.
  • The 18-year-old superstar sang stripped-down renditions of her two most recent singles: “My Future” and “Everything I Wanted.”
  • Eilish played the piano during “My Future,” opting to maintain the slow and somber tone of the song’s first half.
  • It’s the first time the sibling duo has performed the song acoustically, and Eilish’s vocals have never sounded better.
