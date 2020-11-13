Watch Billie Eilish collect a food-court feast and dance around an empty mall in the music video for her new song 'Therefore I Am'

Billie Eilish/YouTubeBillie Eilish stealing doughnuts in her new music video for ‘Therefore I Am.’
- Billie Eilish released her new single on Thursday, titled “Therefore I Am,” along with an accompanying music video.
- The video follows Eilish commit a food heist in an empty mall.
- Throughout the video, she steals a pretzel, a doughnut, lemonade, chips from Chipotle, and french fries, before running away when a security guard spots her.
- Eilish directed the five-minute clip herself.
- “Therefore I Am” is likely the second single from Eilish’s forthcoming sophomore album, which she has confirmed is in the works.
