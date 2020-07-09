Billie Eilish almost went to therapy for her childhood obsession with Justin Bieber

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber collaborated in 2019 for a remix of ‘Bad Guy.’

Billie Eilish was joined by her mum, Maggie Baird, on the latest episode of her Apple Music show, “Me & Dad Radio.”

Baird played a variety of her daughter’s favourite songs from childhood, including Justin Bieber’s “As Long As You Love Me.”

“This, to me, is nighttime,” Baird explained, adding, “driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing. And then driving back and sobbing.”

“We did consider taking you to therapy,” Baird told Eilish. She added: “You were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”

Billie Eilish’s lifelong devotion to Justin Bieber is no secret, but at some point, it actually caused her parents genuine concern.

The singer was joined by both of her parents, Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird, on the latest episode of her Apple Music show, “Me & Dad Radio.”

Although Eilish and O’Connell typically host the show together, Baird was invited to share a variety of her daughter’s favourite songs from childhood – including Bieber’s 2012 hit “As Long As You Love Me.”

.@billieeilish's mom stops by 'me & dad radio' to share her favorite songs from Billie's childhood, including tracks by @justinbieber, @mgardot, and more. https://t.co/itocpJs6oq — Beats 1 (@Beats1) July 3, 2020

“This, to me, is nighttime – you know, ’cause it gets dark at like 4 o’clock starting in November – driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing,” Baird explained. “And then driving back and sobbing. It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this. Sobbing.”

“Not just this,” Eilish interjected. “It was all of Justin Bieber.”

“Well, it was every Justin Bieber [song]. This is just the one we picked for this show,” Baird agreed. “Any Justin Bieber song. But I just happen to remember this one really well. And the video, Billie talking to me about it and being excited that it was coming out, just crying and crying. Everyone knows the whole Billie, Justin Bieber thing, but this song was a big part of it.”

After playing a clip of the song, Baird told her daughter: “We did consider taking you to therapy, for how incredibly… you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”

At this, Eilish burst out laughing and exclaimed, “You did? You guys had conversations about taking me to therapy about my Bieber-ness?”

“It was so intense,” Baird explained. “It caused you so much pain.”

“I know it did,” Eilish agreed.

Indeed, Eilish’s love for Bieber is well-documented. She was a tween when Bieber was at the height of his fame, and told Marie Claire in 2019 that she considers Bieber her first true love.

“It wasn’t like I was just a fan, man,” she told the magazine. “I’ve been in love before, and it was with him.”

The two stars met at Coachella later that year, and subsequently collaborated on a remix of Eilish’s smash hit “Bad Guy.” The cover art shows a youthful Eilish in her childhood bedroom, surrounded by posters of her idol.

