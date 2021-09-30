Billie Eilish debuted a new tattoo of a fairy on her hand. Here are all her tattoos that we know of.

The singer’s first tattoo was the name “Eilish” in the middle of her chest.

As described by reporter Brittany Spanos, the singer got her own middle name, “Eilish,” in an “ornate, gothic font, in the middle of her chest.” (Her full legal name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell.)

However, Eilish herself has never debuted the design in public. In an interview with Vanity Fair, filmed in October 2020, she even told fans they “won’t ever see it.”