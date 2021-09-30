Billie Eilish debuted a new tattoo of a fairy on her hand. Here are all her tattoos that we know of.

- Billie Eilish has unveiled two tattoos: a fairy on her left hand and a dragon on her right thigh.
- The singer’s first tattoo was “Eilish” on her chest, though she’s never revealed what it looks like.
- A roundup of all Eilish’s known tattoos, plus the details we have about them, can be found below.
As described by reporter Brittany Spanos, the singer got her own middle name, “Eilish,” in an “ornate, gothic font, in the middle of her chest.” (Her full legal name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell.)
However, Eilish herself has never debuted the design in public. In an interview with Vanity Fair, filmed in October 2020, she even told fans they “won’t ever see it.”
The ink made its first public appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, where Eilish wore an Oscar de la Renta gown with a thigh-high slit.
She has yet to explain the meaning behind the design, though she previously nicknamed her dream car “Dragon” — a matte-black Dodge Challenger that she got for her 17th birthday.
Fans were quick to notice fresh ink on the singer’s left hand, peeking out from under her sleeve. It appears to be a fairy in all-black ink.
Eilish’s left hand was clean while performing at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021, so it seems safe to assume she got this tattoo sometime in that three-day gap.