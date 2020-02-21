Billie Eilish surprised a 16-year-old fan who is a full-time carer for her mum and brother, and her reaction will melt your heart

Capital FM/YouTubeThe girls embraced in a tight hug and said they loved each other.
- Billie Eilish surprised a fan of hers who, at just 16-years-old, is a full-time carer for both her mum and brother.
- Eilish crept up behind Marissa who said on “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp” that although she and the Grammy-winning artist had very different lives, “I can relate to her so much.”
- “Do you know that Billie Eilish is standing behind you?” Kemp asked Marissa afterwards, to which the young British girl turned around and gasped.
- “There’s so much but I just want to say, I love you,” Marissa told the singer through tears.
- “I love you. You doing OK? This has been an amazing interview, you’re so well-spoken,” Eilish responded before giving her a hug.
- Watch the touching video below.
