Billie Eilish stopped her own concert to help a fan who needed an inhaler

Billie Eilish performs in New Orleans during her 2022 ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Billie Eilish paused her concert on Saturday because she noticed a distressed fan in the crowd.

Eilish helped the fan retrieve an inhaler, according to videos taken by other concertgoers.

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” she said onstage.

Billie Eilish brought her own concert to a halt on Saturday to help a fan who apparently couldn’t breathe.

The singer was performing at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena during the “Happier Than Ever” tour when she noticed a distressed fan in the pit next to the stage.

According to videos taken by fellow concertgoers, Eilish asked her crew to retrieve an inhaler for the fan and checked on her wellbeing several times before restarting the show.

“Do you need to come out, or are you OK? Are you sure?” Eilish asked before mouthing, “I love you.”

In another video published by TMZ, Eilish can be heard telling the audience, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

“Take a deep breath, go get water, whatever you need to do to be happy and healthy right now,” she continued. “We’re all good, everybody’s OK. We’re going to keep it going.”

This isn’t the first time Eilish has interrupted her own performance to point out an issue. The 19-year-old superstar has been known to pass out water bottles and check in with fans at her packed venues, long before she began performing at stadiums or festivals.

While headlining New York City’s Governors Ball last September, Eilish even called out security guards in the crowd for not “paying attention.”

This came shortly before 10 people died of compression asphyxia during Travis Scott’s performance at Astroworld Festival last November. The concert was declared a “mass casualty event” by police about 30 minutes before it ended. Scott has received heavy criticism for failing to pause his performance or check on fans who needed medical attention.