Billie Eilish said she's 'really enjoying being alone' and hasn't been connecting with friends online while she practices social distancing

Eric McCandless via Getty Images Billie Eilish talked about social distancing.

Billie Eilish discussed her social distancing routine during the newest episode of the Telekom Electronic Beats podcast.

She said she’s “really enjoying being alone” and hasn’t felt the urge to use virtual hangout apps like Houseparty or Zoom.

“I feel like everybody on the internet has been talking about, like, they have been on FaceTime all day long with their friends,” she said. “I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time I’m like – I don’t know, I’m good.”

She added: “I haven’t had this time off since I was like, 12. It’s crazy.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Billie Eilish recently opened up about her social distancing routine amid the coronavirus crisis – and how she’s actually managing to enjoy it.

During the newest episode of the Telekom Electronic Beats podcast, Eilish said she hasn’t felt the urge to use popular apps like Houseparty or Zoom to hang out with her friends virtually.

The singer-songwriter, who was forced to postpone the North American leg of her “Where Do We Go?” world tour, said she’s “really enjoying being alone” while self-quarantined at home in Los Angeles.

This is not a drill. For the 50th episode of our #TEBpodcast, we speak to none other than @billieeilish.#ElectronicBeats #BillieEilishhttps://t.co/fvOtSsraxV — EBnet (@EBnet) April 7, 2020

“If I’m being honest, I haven’t wanted to [be in touch with friends]. It sounds so introverted and, like, lonerish,” she said. “But it’s been nice.”

“I feel like everybody on the internet has been talking about, like, they have been on FaceTime all day long with their friends,” she continued. “And I kind of have this feeling of like, I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time I’m like – I don’t know, I’m good. I’m good being alone. I like being alone.”

She added: “I haven’t had this time off since I was like, 12. It’s crazy.”

When asked if she believes the disconnection can be good for people, Eilish replied, “For me it is.”

Billie via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/luUPNPxsI0 — eilishupdates media (@eilishupd8s1) March 23, 2020

The 18-year-old “Bad Guy” singer has been spending her time taking care of two fostered pitbull puppies, named Jim and Miss Maudie after characters from Harper Lee’s classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Eilish clarified that she didn’t choose those names.)

“I’ve been fostering two puppies, which has been amazing and a full time job at the same time,” she said.”But it’s actually been great. It’s like, when else am I going to have time to do that? I feel like more people should do that. They need it.”

Billie via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/9IehXLvGQz — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) March 24, 2020

Eilish also performed remotely alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell, for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which helped raise money to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.