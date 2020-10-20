Billie Eilish jokes 'the whole internet is gaslighting me' because people think her sneakers are pink and white

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Billie Eilish is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter.

Billie Eilish spent the weekend arguing with fans about the colour of her sneakers.

It all began when the singer posted a video of her Nike Air More Uptempo sneakers on Saturday, poking fun at her dad for calling them pink and white.

Eilish apparently received an influx of messages agreeing with her father, because she went on to post a series of videos proving the shoes to be mint green and white.

She continued to rant about the sneakers on Sunday, telling her off-camera mum, “I’m still pressed about this. ‘Cause the whole internet is gaslighting me!”

The hilarious drama has divided the internet, and people continue to debate the shoes’ true colours.

It all began on Saturday, when Eilish decided to answer fans’ questions on her Instagram Story. One person asked about her take on the infamous dress debate â€” which prompted Eilish to share a similar story.

She posted a video of her Nike Air More Uptempo sneakers, poking fun at her dad for describing them as “pink and white.”

Billie Eilish says her shoes are mint and white. What color do y’all see? Mint and white or pink and white? pic.twitter.com/DKSe0jvPIU — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 18, 2020

Eilish apparently received an influx of messages agreeing with her father, because she went on to post a series of videos proving the shoes to be mint green and white.

She grew increasingly heated as more and more people seemed to side with the “pink and white” camp.

Not Billie Eilish getting angry because everyone is telling her that we can see pink and white ???????????? I see pink and white in the videos , until she posted that last photo and now it’s mint and green pic.twitter.com/DEc3ceYRwy — Zoel (@Queenofkinggggs) October 18, 2020

Eilish even shared images of the shoes as they’re marketed by Nike. The particular colorway, released in 2017, was described by the brand as “Barely Green.”

“Yeah, so, you’re ALL going to hell,” she joked, telling fans to “suck my d—.”

not billie having a meltdown over the color of her shoes on her IG story???????? pic.twitter.com/zed3U9XVIm — spooky fairy????????‍♀️???????? (@electriccfairy) October 18, 2020

Still, the debate raged on.

everyone go watch billie eilish’s story and try to tell me those shoes are not pink and white what is she smoking — zara (@zarathelabel) October 18, 2020

it's billie eilish saying i'm going STRAIGHT. TO. HELL. for seeing pink and white for me — addy???? (@indeedcoffee) October 18, 2020

the way billie eilish was so pressed about her shoe color makes me laugh very hard pic.twitter.com/JyhkSfTVhz — ruby (@ruelsflower) October 18, 2020

not billie ranting about this shoes being mint and white when they are literally pink and white pic.twitter.com/bNsXbf7mBv — syti (@GomezvRare) October 18, 2020

every time i look at billie eilish’s story those shoes are a different colour???? HOW TF ARE THEY MINT AND WHITE AND NOT PINK AND WHITE!? IM GOING CRAZY. HELP. pic.twitter.com/mYtmYIj8eS — Kumarjit De (@_kumarjitde) October 18, 2020

Eilish continued to rant about the sneakers on Sunday, enlisting her mum to explain which colours she can see in person. (According to her mother, Maggie Baird, it’s “not a white-white, it’s a pink-white.”)

When her off-camera mum told her to “calm down,” Eilish replied, “No dude, I’m still pressed about this. ‘Cause the whole internet is gaslighting me!”

The 18-year-old singer even compared the shoe to some of her others, showing the contrast in colours.

billieeilish/Instagram ‘How is this pink?’ she repeatedly exclaimed.

“So we all know that I’m right here. Even if you see something else, you know that I’m right underneath it all,” Eilish concluded in her final update.

“And real quick,” she continued, “before you keep arguing, or whatever the f—, the entire internet’s been calling me fat for a week, so let me have this. Let me have this.”

Eilish was referring to last week, when she received criticism after wearing tighter clothes than her normally baggy swag. The singer was quickly defended by fans.

