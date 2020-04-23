Billie Eilish brutally shot down Lil Pump's request to 'wife' her on an Instagram Live

Ethan Miller, Jim Dyson / Getty Images Lil Pump thinks Billie Eilish is the love of his life.

Billie Eilish rejected Lil Pump’s advances on an Instagram Live.

She started to laugh and tried to ignore his comments of “Lemme take u on a date” and “Plz lemme wife you.”

Eilish finally shot the rapper down with a simple “No thanks” and ignored him for the rest of the video.

Billie Eilish went on Instagram Live to play some of the “American Beauty” soundtrack on the piano for her fans late on Monday night. But the performance was interrupted by a series of thirsty comments from rapper Lil Pump.

He flooded the comments section, declaring Eilish to be the love of his life, and asking her, “Lemme take u on a date” and “Plz lemme wife you.”

Eilish ignored it at first but then started to snigger, telling viewers, “I can’t even tell you what I’m laughing at.”

Then she quietly shot him down by simply saying, “No thanks.”

lil pump out here simping for @billieeilish at 1:30am while she casually plays her piano in the dark pic.twitter.com/ySvX5U9zak — Brianna (@esabri24) April 20, 2020

Lil Pump didn’t give up, saying “I’m serious” and sending love heart emojis. But Eilish ignored him for the rest of the stream.

Billie’s reaction to Lil Pump’s “plz lemme wife you” comment in to which he responded with “I’m serious. Lemme take u on a date” pic.twitter.com/K7bvaPWmhj — ًjoel (@joeltovar56) April 20, 2020

